Zac Taylor Rallies Bengals With Game Balls After 2-0 Start To 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a rough day of injuries on Sunday, led by Joe Burrow's turf toe, but the Jaguars contest still ended in a win for Cincinnati as the team got to 2-0 on the season for the first time under Zac Taylor.
Cincinnati came back to win a game in the second half for the first time since the 2023 season and overcame three interceptions by Jake Browning to get it done 31-27.
The backup QB also led three scoring drives of his own to help keep the ship steady and prove why he is one of the more reliable back-up options in the NFL. Browning got a much-deserved game ball after the win.
"I think there'll be corrections, but I couldn't be prouder of our group," Taylor said to the media on Sunday. "They just looked each other in the eye in the second half and said, 'We're going to figure out a way to win this game.' And that's exactly what they did, and I'm really proud of them."
Check out Taylor tossing out game balls and rallying the troops for what could be a few games without Joe Burrow throwing passes to Cincinnati's weapons:
