Zac Taylor Tosses Out First October Game Balls as Bengals Snap Losing Streak
CINCINNATI — Bengals locker room celebrations are back after a four-game losing streak broke on Thursday night. Cincinnati got the job done 33-31 over the Pittsburgh Steelers, thanks in large part to a dicing by Joe Flacco (342 passing yards, three touchdowns).
Cincinnati is back in the AFC playoff hunt at 3-4 with the winless Jets up next in Week 8. Ja'Marr Chase had a big role as well in Thursday's result, hauling in 16 catches for 161 yards and a score on 23 targets (Bengals record).
“Our whole game plan is trying to get him the ball every which way," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Chase after the win."That's why Tee (Higgins) isn't getting the targets, but having Tee over there, opposite of him or on the same side of him, forces teams to not play one-on-one all game over there, or the ball is going to go there. And they have great corners. Sometimes Ja’Marr’s production is Ja’Marr, but it's also the other guys that we have that put pressure on the defense. They have to be responsible for it because we'll throw it out to everybody.
"I mean, we have double-double (coverage on Chase and Higgins), and Dre (Andrei Iosivas) runs down the middle of the field on a play we worked on Wednesday. We have one jog-through rep of it, and we have the same coverage we hoped we were going to get, and Dre comes up big. That was a huge play in the game. I think it was early in the second half. That was a great third-down suggestion by him, to take advantage there, and it paid off big for us.”
Check out the full celebration below:
