Adam Pacman Jones Says Bengals Making Blockbuster Trade for NFL Superstar

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals star Adam "Pacman" Jones believes the Bengals will have Maxx Crosby on the team soon. Baltimore agreed to trade for the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end last week but backed out abruptly on Tuesday and signed Trey Hendrickson to replace Crosby.

Jones posted a video on Wednesday night with his thoughts on the team trading for the star edge rusher.

"I got really good sources, Maxx Crosby might be in a Bengals uniform," Jones posted on X.

Crosby In Stripes?

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) is sacked by Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The asking price may be much lower now if Crosby still wants out, which seems suspect given most insiders today reported the star wants to move forward with Las Vegas.

Cincinnati showed interest in a trade last week before Baltimore dealt for him Friday with two first-round picks and then rescinded the deal on Tuesday night.

"The Eagles did check in after those four teams and piqued Crosby’s interest, but Philly was never a factor with its focus on retaining Jaelan Phillips," SI's Albert Breer wrote recently. "The Bengals, on the verge of losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency, were another latecomer to the party. By then, over a quarter of the league’s 32 teams had shown some level of interest in Crosby, with a few others that he had less interest in going to throwing their hats in the ring as well."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor sure sounded like he would love to coach him a few years ago.

“He’s one of the best players in the NFL,” Taylor said before Cincinnati's 26-19 win over Las Vegas in the 2022 Wild Card round. “He can disrupt an entire game, and I’ve made this statement to others around here, outside the players in our locker room, he’s one of my favorite players in this league. How he goes about every single snap – run game, pass game. He’s showing leadership on that team. He put them in position to be in the playoffs where they’re at right now. There are a lot of players around this league you respect; he’s certainly top-notch."

The Bengals can take on Crosby's cap hit and still sign more players if they restructured Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's contracts.

Check out the full video prediction from Jones below:

