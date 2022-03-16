The 27-year-old was underwhelming in two seasons with the Browns.

CINCINNATI — Another tight end option has emerged for the Bengals with C.J. Uzomah set to join the New York Jets this week.

The Browns are releasing Austin Hooper on Wednesday according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 27-year-old had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns last year. He also had a career-high six drops in 2021, which is concerning, but he only dropped seven passes in his first five seasons.

He's a two-time Pro Bowler, but underwhelmed during his two seasons in Cleveland. Hooper was picked by the Falcons in the third-round (81st overall) in 2016 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career in Atlanta.

Cincinnati is monitoring the tight end market with guys like O.J. Howard, Gerald Everett, Rob Tonyan and Tyler Conklin still available. Hooper gives the Bengals and 30 other teams another option with the new league year set to begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

