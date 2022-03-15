Here's How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

If Cincinnati can protect Joe Burrow, they should have a top offense in 2022.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals needed to protect Joe Burrow and upgrade their offensive line this offseason and they accomplished that goal on the first day of the legal tampering period by agreeing to terms with Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

That isn't enough. I know it, you know it and they know it. The Bengals still need a right tackle and there's questions about the left guard spot.

There's been plenty of talk about a potential La'el Collins trade and maybe the Bengals end up with the 28-year-old, but they don't need him to fix their offensive line.

In fact, they could trot out a high-end group of linemen in 2022 by adding two guys that were cap casualties this week.

When Daryl Williams was released by the Bills on Monday, it was clear that Buffalo wanted to free up cap space.

The 29-year-old played over 1,100 offensive snaps last season splitting time between right guard and right tackle. Cincinnati was interested in him last offseason before he ultimately re-signed with Buffalo before the start of free agency.

Williams has good size (6-5, 335 pounds) and long arms (35-inches). He could be a plug-and-play offensive tackle and would fortify the right side of the Bengals' line.

Cincinnati could and probably should inquire about JC Tretter. The longtime Browns center was released on Tuesday.

One of the reasons the Bengals added Karras because they like his versatility. He has experience at center and both guard spots.

Adding a player like Tretter, who's still playing at a high level at 31-years-old, would make a ton of sense for the Bengals. They'd have completely rebuilt their offensive line in a matter of days with proven players that are still in their prime or are entering their prime.

Tretter posted a career-high 78.7 overall grade in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. He played 1,039 offensive snaps and only gave up one sack.

He could be a difference maker on the field and a leader off of it. Tretter made 80 regular seasons starts out of a possible 81 games in five seasons with the Browns. He missed one game because he tested positive for COVID-19.

It could be difficult to make the money work and the Bengals probably didn't play on signing another center after adding Karras, but this is exactly how they could completely remake their offensive line in one offseason.

Williams won't break the bank. He may even be willing to sign a prove it contract in hopes of testing the market next offseason.

Tretter will likely want a multi-year deal, but what's wrong with signing him for the next two seasons? He's a quality center that is playing as well as he's ever played.

The Bengals shouldn't give either guy a four-year contract like Cappa commanded, but inquiring about Tretter, even though he's on the wrong side of 30, is a no-brainer.

They liked Williams in the past, so they should have interest in him again now that he's available.

It's just one of the many paths the Bengals could take.

A starting offensive line (from left to right) of Jonah Williams, Karras, Tretter, Cappa and Williams would be the best unit Cincinnati has had in more than half a decade.

It would allow guys like Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith to develop properly and more importantly, it would be the Bengals' offense in a position to dominate with Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and the rest of their weapons.

They probably didn't plan on signing four offensive linemen in the first week of free agency, but they've shown the ability to pivot in the past. If they shift gears to land Williams and Tretter, Burrow's jersey might be clean on Sunday afternoon's this fall.

For more on the signing and free agency, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below.

