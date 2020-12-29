Joe Burrow Reunites With a Former Teammate in Latest Mock Draft

Burrow and Chase played together for two seasons at LSU

CINCINNATI — The Bengals dropped to the fifth spot in the 2021 NFL Draft following Sunday's 37-31 win over the Texans.

With a loss to Baltimore in Week 17, plus some help, they could move up to the third pick in the draft. If they upset the highly favored Ravens, then they could drop to the 10th spot.

The Bengals could also stay at five if they lose on Sunday. They hold the tiebreaker with the Eagles due to strength of schedule.

While sliding out of the top three could take them out of the Penei Sewell sweepstakes, they should still end up with one of the top players in the draft.

Joe Burrow reunites with Ja'Marr Chase in Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft. Chase was his top wide receiver at LSU last season.

"A Burrow-Chase reunion is in order for Cincinnati if they do indeed fall out of the Sewell sweepstakes," PFF analyst Austin Gayle wrote. "The former LSU wideout is currently PFF’s No. 1 wide receiver and No. 5 overall player in the 2021 class. He also earned the third-ranked PFF receiving grade (91.3) in college football at just 19 years of age as a true sophomore in 2019."

Chase had 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Tigers last season.

Drafting him would give the Bengals a trio of stars at wide receiver. Tee Higgins has been one of the best rookie wide-outs. Tyler Boyd is arguably the best slot receiver in the NFL and Chase has the talent to be the best of the bunch.

If the Bengals go this route, then they need to aggressively address the offensive line in free agency. If they do that, then giving Burrow another dynamic weapon makes sense—especially one he's familiar with.

