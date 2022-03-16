Bengals' Likely to Make Roster Moves Once New League Year Begins

Cincinnati will likely make a few moves this week.

CINCINNATI — The new league year officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Bengals could certainly agree to terms with more free agents between now and then, but today could also end with a few transactions that fans have been wondering about.

Trae Waynes is going to get released by the team. Cincinnati will clear nearly $11 million in cap space when they do.

Trey Hopkins is also expected to get released following the addition of Ted Karras.

The Bengals may wait to make both moves until after Karras, Alex Cappa and any other incoming free agents are officially signed, but it wouldn't be shocking to see them move on from both Hopkins and Waynes once the new league year begins.

In Hopkins' case, there's a chance the Bengals cut him and bring him back at a lesser salary. They like him as a player and would be comfortable keeping him, but not with just one-year, $7.1 million remaining on his contract.

If Hopkins is willing to come back at a lower number, there's certainly a scenario where the Bengals cut him this week, but leave a key under the mat for the veteran lineman.

Look for Cincinnati's new additions to officially sign their contracts this week. We'll see if they agree to terms with anyone else, after adding both Cappa and Karras on Monday.

For more on free agency, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



