Should the Bengals consider signing a veteran to be Joe Burrow's backup?

The Bengals released Andy Dalton on Thursday. The team spent the past few months trying to trade the three-time Pro Bowler.

They almost sent him to Chicago early in the process, but the Bears traded for Nick Foles and the market for Dalton disappeared.

The Bengals released their former franchise quarterback, instead of keeping him on the roster and hoping for a team to come calling between now and the start of the season. There was some talk about keeping Dalton to be Joe Burrow's backup, but it was unrealistic to pay a player $17.7 million that would ideally hold a clipboard all season.

The quarterback market is saturated this offseason, which is rare. It's something the Bengals might be able to use to their advantage.

There are plenty of backup quarterbacks available. Should the Bengals sign one to help mentor Burrow this season?

Former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco is a free agent. He's made 171 regular season starts in the NFL. He played for Denver last season, but spent the first 11 years of his career with Baltimore. His familiarity with the division and his playoff experience could be a valuable tool to have in the quarterback room.

Blake Bortles is also a free agent after playing for the Rams last season. The Jaguars drafted him third overall in 2014. Bortles has made 73 regular season starts. He's a low-cost option that shouldn't have any problem learning Zac Taylor's system after spending last season in Los Angeles.

Sean Mannion is an under-the-radar option that the Bengals could consider. The Rams took him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Taylor was Mannion's quarterbacks coach in Los Angeles during the 2018 season. The Bengals already signed wide receiver Mike Thomas this offseason, who Taylor also coached with the Rams.

Mannion has only appeared in 13 career games (two starts), but he's familiar with the offense and could compete with Ryan Finley and Jake Dolegala for a roster spot.

Other notable free agent options include Mike Glennon, Matt Moore, Geno Smith and Josh McCown.

Adding a veteran quarterback may sound like an obvious move, but it is far from a foregone conclusion. They Bengals could stick with Finley, who made three starts in 2019, and Dolegala, who showed his potential last preseason.

"Joe Burrow's older than a lot of the quarterbacks in the NFL right now. And Joe Burrow has had life experiences, probably in terms of facing adversity, more than a lot of quarterbacks that are stars in the National Football League," Dave Lapham said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "I think they feel they've got enough people to give him opinions and tutor him and all of those sort of things. I mean it wouldn't be bad to have a guy like that in the quarterback meeting room and in the locker room.

"I think he's (Burrow) capable and ready to adapt and adjust to just about anything, I really do."

The Bengals may sign a veteran quarterback, especially if they can get one at a bargain price because of the flooded market, but don't be shocked if they stick with Finley and Dolegala behind Burrow this season.