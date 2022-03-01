Duke Tobin Shares Thoughts on Jonah Williams and Jackson Carman at NFL Combine

Will both guys be starters for the Bengals next season?

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret that the Bengals' offensive line needs to be better in 2022.

Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times and trench play hurt Cincinnati's offense all season long.

Duke Tobin met with the media on Tuesday in Indianapolis ahead of the NFL Combine. The Bengals Director of Player Personnel shared his thoughts on starting left tackle Jonah Williams.

"I think Jonah played pretty well this year. I didn't have a problem [with his play]. Every tackle gets beat," Tobin said. "But I know that the other players on the offensive line and the other players in our offense have confidence in Jonah, as they do with the other offensive linemen. Are there improvements that he and the group can make? Sure, there are improvements that can be made. But we feel fortunate that Jonah's around and again, he's an AFC champion, too, just like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase."

It sounds like Williams will remain at left tackle, but that could obviously change this offseason.

Cincinnati is also hoping that Jackson Carman develops after having a disappointing rookie season. The Bengals selected him with the 46th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in 17 games and made six starts.

"[We] think highly of him. He's a young player that's developing," Tobin said. "He's got a lot of physical traits. He's got a taste of what the NFL's all about. He provided valuable snaps for us, and we feel like he's on track."

Will Carman start for the Bengals next season? Only time will tell.

