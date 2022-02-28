Pro Football Focus Says Bengals Will Keep Jessie Bates, Land Top O-Lineman in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are expected to add key pieces to their roster in free agency this offseason following their run to Super Bowl LVI.

Which veterans will they target?

Pro Football Focus predicts the Bengals will sign two free agents on their top 50 list.

They expect Cincinnati to sign Ryan Jensen to a three-year, $39 million contract with $24.5 million guaranteed. The veteran center would be an instant upgrade to the interior of the Bengals' offensive line. He's 12th in the rankings.

"Jensen will be the most sought-after center on the market this free agency period. He has experience playing in multiple schemes (Ravens, Bucs) and has been durable, playing over 1,000 snaps in each of the last five seasons," Arjun Menon wrote. "He’s always graded out better as a run-blocker than a pass-blocker in his career, posting three straight campaigns with a 73.0-plus run-blocking grade. The Bengals need to allocate cap space to the offensive line, and Jensen would be a great start. He’d be an upgrade over Trey Hopkins (51.4 PFF grade in 2021) and would give Joe Burrow a trusted veteran to take snaps from."

They also think Cincinnati will place the $12.91 million franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates. The 25-year-old is ranked 11th on their top 50 list.

PFF also believes the Bengals will sign veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes to a one-year, $6.5 million contract. The 33-year-old had 18 tackles and two sacks in 17 games last season.

"Hughes has been amazing for the Bills for quite some time, but it’s time for him to depart Buffalo, especially since the Bills drafted Gregory Rousseau and Boogie Basham last year," Menon wrote. "The Bengals have a pretty solid pass rush with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, but they lack depth behind them. Hughes has recorded 50-plus pressures in nine straight years and can be a force if used correctly in Cincinnati."

Keeping Bates and signing Jensen and Hughes would be a step in the right direction.

Check out PFF's entire top 50 free agents list here. For more on the Bengals' offseason, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Analyst Believes Bengals Can Upgrade O-Line in Middle Rounds of Draft

Logan Wilson Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery

Recent Signing Could Make it Tougher for Bengals to Retain C.J. Uzomah

Terron Armstead Should Be Bengals' No. 1 Target in Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Signing Ravens Center Bradley Bozeman

Jessie Bates Doesn't Want to Play on Franchise Tag

Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Cincinnati

Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message to Joe Burrow After Super Bowl Loss

Bengals Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff

Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?

Brian Callahan Names 'Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him From Super Bowl

Mike Hilton Makes Plea for Bengals to Re-Sign Jessie Bates

Ricardo Allen Announces Retirement

Bengals Hiring James Bettcher to be New Linebackers Coach

Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency

What a Ride: Reflecting on Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Ready to Get to Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

No Fan Left Behind at Super Bowl LVI

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Run

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast