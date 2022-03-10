Could the Bengals swing a trade for the 28-year-old?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the market any and all offensive line help this offseason in their quest to protect Joe Burrow. Could Frank Pollack reunite with an old friend in the process?

Pollack coached La'el Collins for three seasons (2015-17) when he was the Cowboys offensive line coach. Dallas is reportedly looking to trade the 28-year-old.

"The Cowboys are having active trade conversations centered around starting OT La'el Collins," Ian Rapoport tweeted on Thursday. "A mainstay since 2015, Collins is due $10 million this coming year and there is interest from other teams."

Collins allowed two sacks in 671 offensive snaps and earned an 82.0 overall grade in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. He played in 12 games after missing the entire 2020 season with a hip injury.

He still has three years remaining on his contract. It's unclear what the Cowboys are looking for in a potential trade, but a day two draft pick could get it done.

Dallas wants Collins' contract off the books. He would be an instant upgrade for the Bengals at right tackle. This is a move Cincinnati should look into before free agency starts next week.

Pollack knows Collins well, which is important, especially if they had a quality relationship during their time together in Dallas. The Bengals' offensive line coach is looking for glass-eaters. If Collins fits that description, then Cincinnati might push for a trade.

For more on Bengals' free agency, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Larry Ogunjobi Expected to Get Big Payday in Free Agency

Would Texans Pay Some of Laremy Tunsil's Salary in Potential Trade?

NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency

Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast