Browns Releasing Starting Center JC Tretter
CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns are releasing starting center JC Tretter according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Tretter is the president of the NFL Player’s Association.
The 31-year-old has made 80 straight starts for Cleveland. The Browns continue to reshape their roster.
They released Jarvis Landry on Monday after trading for Amari Cooper over the weekend. They’re also meeting with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Tuesday.
The Browns are clearly hoping to dethrone the Bengals in the AFC North and are willing to completely remake their roster.
Tretter doesn’t appear to be a fit for the Bengals following the signing of Ted Karras, but stranger things have happened. He’s a veteran leader that contenders across the NFL should consider signing.
Karras and Tretter both have experience at guard. Adding him to Cincinnati’s offensive line would bode well for the Bengals’ chances of protecting Joe Burrow in 2022.
