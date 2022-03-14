Alex Cappa's Contract Terms With Bengals Revealed

CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to terms with Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa on Monday afternoon.

The 27-year-old will reportedly sign a four-year, $35 million contract according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Cappa's deal includes a $9 million signing bonus and $11 million in total guarantees. Kyed notes that it includes a $1 million Pro Bowl incentive for all four seasons, which means his contract could be worth up to $39 million.

Cappa will be a plug-and-play right guard for the Bengals. He'll line up alongside newly signed center Ted Karras.

Check out Karras' contract terms here. For more on Cappa, check out our film breakdown of the newest Bengals lineman.

