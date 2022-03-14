Alex Cappa's Contract Terms With Bengals Revealed
CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to terms with Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa on Monday afternoon.
The 27-year-old will reportedly sign a four-year, $35 million contract according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.
Cappa's deal includes a $9 million signing bonus and $11 million in total guarantees. Kyed notes that it includes a $1 million Pro Bowl incentive for all four seasons, which means his contract could be worth up to $39 million.
Cappa will be a plug-and-play right guard for the Bengals. He'll line up alongside newly signed center Ted Karras.
Cappa will be a plug-and-play right guard for the Bengals. He'll line up alongside newly signed center Ted Karras.
