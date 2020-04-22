The Final Mock — Bengals land Burrow, address top needs in draft

1. Bengals — Joe Burrow, Quarterback, LSU

The Bengals get their guy after months of chatter about a potential trade. Burrow consulted with Peyton Manning last week and has spent dozens of hours talking with members of the organization and the coaching staff

“He’s got all the traits you’re looking for in an NFL quarterback,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told ESPN on Wednesday. “He’s able to lead a bunch of guys who are really talented players and sometimes that can be difficult, but they managed to win all 15 games and he did an exceptional job and that’s no to mentioned the skillset he’s got on the field, so he’s certainly a really exciting prospect.”

2. Redskins, Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Washington will entertain trade offers for this pick, but it’s going to take a lot for them to pass on Young, who was dominant at Ohio State last season. He drew triple teams from opponents in big spots. The Redskins go with the 'sure thing' and take arguably the best player in the draft.

3. Chargers — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Trade: Los Angeles Chargers acquire No. 3; Detroit Lions acquire Nos. 6, 71 and 151

The Chargers need a long-time answer at quarterback and they find it after trading up for the No. 3 pick. Tagovailoa may have the highest ceiling of any player in this class, but he does come with major injury concerns.

4. Giants — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Some have Thomas falling to the middle of the first round, but there are plenty of people in the league that believe he is the best tackle in this class. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman passes on Isaiah Simmons in hopes of building a quality offensive line in front of Daniel Jones.

5. Dolphins — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Miami has been tied to Tagovailoa, while others believe they could take a tackle. They stay where they're at and 'settle' for Herbert. He has a huge arm and is a great athlete for someone who is 6’6” tall and 236 pounds. Herbert can make all the throws, but does have accuracy issues.

6. Lions — Jeffrey Okudah, Cornerback, Ohio State

Trade: Los Angeles Chargers acquire No. 3; Detroit Lions acquire Nos. 6, 71 and 151

Detroit moves back a few spots and still gets the top cornerback in the draft. Okudah will immediately step in and replace Darius Slay in the secondary.

7. Panthers — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Carolina grabs the top player on their board. Brown is versatile enough to play on multiple downs and has plenty of untapped potential. Simmons could also be a fit here.

8. Cardinals — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Simmons' fall ends. Arizona can use help in multiple spots and while they'd love to address their offensive line, they can't pass on Simmons, who should be a difference maker for Cardinals.

9. Jaguars — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Jacksonville bolsters its' pass rush with Kinlaw, who's considered the best interior pass rusher in this draft.

10. Browns — Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

Cleveland doesn't get the top offensive lineman on their board, but they're happy with Wills, who is penciled in as the starting left tackle moving forward.

11. Jets — Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

New York is hoping one of the top offensive lineman fall to them. They're ecstatic to land Wirfs who could end up being a high-end guard in the NFL.

12. Raiders — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jeudy is the best route runner in this draft and has the potential to be the dynamic number one option the Raiders need on offense. There have been rumblings about a knee issue, but it doesn't hurt his draft stock. Suddenly Las Vegas as a great 1-2 punch on offense with Josh Jacobs and Jeudy.

13. 49ers — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The 49ers want speed and they’re going to get it with Ruggs. He ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine and could be the game changer Kyle Shanahan needs to keep moving the 49ers’ offense forward.

14. Buccaneers — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Much like New York, Tampa Bay is hoping one of the top tackles falls to them. Some scouts are concerned with Becton after his drug test was flagged at the combine. It's not a huge deal, but it helps him to fall to the Buccaneers.

15. Broncos — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Lamb is the best wide receiver in this draft according to some analysts. He's an explosive playmaker that should fit in with Courtland Sutton. Drew Lock is a happy man after this pick.

16. Falcons — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Queen can cover a lot of ground on defense and is ascending as a prospect. He doesn't turn 21 until August. Queen gives the Falcons' defense a much-needed boost.

17. Cowboys — CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

Dallas finds their Byron Jones replacement in Henderson, who has all of the physical ability needed to become a top NFL cornerback. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine, plus he has the athleticism and playmaking ability necessary to become a staple on defense for the Cowboys.

18. Dolphins — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Murray is a high-character player that should start as a rookie in Miami. Brian Flores' squad continues to re-build its' roster after tearing things down last season.

19. Raiders — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Love is a boom-or-bust prospect, but the Raiders are happy he fell to them. He has plenty of arm talent and athleticism to be successful in the NFL. No, he isn’t Pat Mahomes, but he has a real shot to be the future of the Raiders in Las Vegas.

20. Jaguars — Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Gladney is a ballhawk who has a knack for forcing turnovers. The Jaguars have a need at corner and get the best defensive back on their board. Gladney had 14 pass breakups in 12 games last season.

21. Eagles — Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Mims rose up draft boards after running a 4.38 40-yard dash and impressing evaluators at the Senior Bowl. He should be able to contribute right away for the Eagles. Some have Howie Roseman trading up for Lamb, but he's content staying put and drafting Mims. The Bengals would have interest in the Baylor product if he fell to the second-round.

22. Vikings — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

The Vikings find their Everson Griffen replacement in the first round. Epenesa fills a need and should be able to play in Mike Zimmer’s defense. Analysts have compared him to Carlos Dunlap, who Zimmer helped draft in Cincinnati.

23. Patriots — K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

Chaisson has a high-ceiling and could end up being a steal at this stage of the draft. Bill Belichick adds to his defense, which is an easy decision with the top quarterbacks off the board.

24. Saints — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

New Orleans adds a top safety after losing Vonn Bell to the Bengals in free agency. McKinney is capable of starting as a rookie.

25. Vikings — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Bengals were hoping Jefferson's slide would continue, but it ends in Minnesota. He'll be a nice replacement for Stefon Diggs. Much like Baun, Jefferson has a high-ceiling with relatively low-risk. He'll be a day one starter for the Vikings.

26. Dolphins — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

He’s an athletic edge rusher that showed plenty of potential for the Nittany Lions. Miami continues to add to their defense after landing Herbert and Queen earlier in the draft.

27. Seahawks — Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Seattle desperately needs to fortify its’ offensive line and they take a major step forward by adding Jones in this spot.

28. Ravens — Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Baltimore spends a first-round pick on a wide receiver for a second straight season as they continue to build around Lamar Jackson. Reagor is a playmaker that thrives with the ball in his hands. Quick screens and slants are all he needs to make a big play. Hollywood Brown and Reagor have the potential to be a dynamic 1-2 punch for the Ravens. Reagor could also be an option for the Bengals if he falls out of the first round.

29. Titans — Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Tennessee could go in multiple different directions, but they take the top offensive lineman on their board. Jackson turns 21 in August and has the athleticism to be a quality NFL tackle.

30. Packers — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Packers get a big, physical wide receiver to play alongside Davante Adams. Higgins played all three receiver spots and should be able to contribute right away.

31. 49ers — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

San Francisco adds to its' defense. Diggs is the brother of Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He has the size, length and ball skills necessary to warrant playing time as a rookie.

32. Chiefs — Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, LSU

Kansas City adds another weapon to their dominant offense. Edwards-Helaire is a perfect fit. He's a great receiver and is extremely hard to bring down. He forced 70 missed tackles last season and only fumbled once.

33. Bengals — Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

There has been some chatter about Wilson going in the first round. The Bengals need offensive line help and are fortunate to get their target. Wilson is a big, nasty player that could compete for the starting right tackle job this season. He has a nice blend of power, length and explosion. He’s a former basketball player, which has helped him from a footwork standpoint. His 6’7”, 350 pound frame should excite offensive line coach Jim Turner.

He didn't test great at the combine like some of the other tackle prospects, including Ezra Cleveland, but he has plenty of upside. Evaluators believe Wilson is ascending as a player and could reach his full potential as his technique improves. The Bengals have had good luck taking players from Georgia. The duo of Jonah Williams and Wilson are the Bengals' tackles of the future.

Here's a list of the Bengals' top targets at No. 33.

65. Bengals — Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB Appalachian State

The Bengals had a pre-draft meeting with Davis-Gaither and coached him in the Senior Bowl. He's undersized (6'1", 224 pounds), but he has the speed and instincts to make an impact in the NFL. He's also a talented pass rusher. Cincinnati needs linebackers that can cover. The duo of Germaine Pratt and Davis-Gaither could be a big part of the Bengals' future.

107. Bengals — Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Duvernay is an intelligent player with solid hands and instincts. He has high-end speed and ability to turn a short screen into a big play. He'll need to improve his route running, but he fits the mold of what the Bengals are looking for at wide receiver at this stage of the draft. They'll be attracted to his strengths — good hands, speed and quickness.

He made the first-team All-Big 12 last season, finishing with 106 receptions, 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

147. Bengals — Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

The Bengals take another linebacker in their quest to revamp the position. They met with Dye at the combine and are pleasantly surprised that he's still on the board in round five. Dye is an elite athlete that has the ability to cover opposing running backs and tight ends. Like Davis-Gaither, some are concerned with Dye's size, but the Bengals want linebackers that can move and he certainly fills that need.

180. Bengals — L’Jarius (Luh-JARE-ee-us) Sneed, CB, Louisiana Tech

Corner is a sneaky need for the Bengals with William Jackson III in the final year of his contract and Mackensie Alexander on a one-year deal. Sneed ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine and has experience at safety and in the slot. He's a former wide receiver, which helps him track the ball downfield. Sneed's speed and length make him an ideal fit for the Bengals at this stage of the draft.

215. Bengals — Azur (Uh-Zoor) Kamara, Edge, Kansas

The Bengals coached Kamara at the Senior Bowl and met with him again during the pre-draft process. He started in all 12 games for the Jayhawks last season, finishing with 51 tackles and four sacks. He's 6'3," and 245 pounds. Most analysts believe he's a project that could develop into a contributor off the edge. The Bengals like his physical traits and believe they can get the most out of him moving forward.