CINCINNATI — The Bengals need to improve their offensive line this offseason if they're going to make another Super Bowl run.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times in 20 games last season. That number has to come down significantly in 2022.

Cincinnati is expected to address their offensive line issues in free agency, but they'll also look to upgrade in the draft. Will Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum still be on the board when they're on the clock with the 31st overall pick?

Size is an Issue Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Linderbaum measured in at 6-2, 296 pounds at the NFL combine this week. His arms a 31 and 1/8's inches long, which is short for a center. He has a 75 and 5/8's-inch wingspan. Red Flag © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK Linderbaum's arm length is the biggest issue. He's considered a top offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he could fall in the draft due to his arm length. History Says Bengals Could Take Him © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK Despite the arm threshold concerns, the Bengals have drafted an interior offensive lineman with under 32-inch arms. Cincinnati selected Eric Steinbach with the 33rd overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. He started 62 games for the Bengals in four seasons and was a plug-and-play guard. Steinbach also went to the University of Iowa. Workouts on Hold © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK Linderbaum suffered a foot injury in the Citrus Bowl and won't workout at the 2022 NFL Combine. He is expected to be fully healed for Iowa's Pro Day. That's when he'll be able to show off his athleticism, strength and ability to overcome the size concerns that multiple teams are going to have about him. Linderbaum has drawn comparisons to Eagles standout center Jason Kelce. If the next Kelce is on the board when the Bengals are on the clock, then it might make their decision much easier. It's up to Linderbaum to show that he can be the NFL's next great center, despite having historically short arms.

For more on Linderbaum and the Bengals' offseason, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

