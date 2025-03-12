Guard Cordell Volson One of 2 Cincinnati Bengals Players To Receive Nearly 100 Percent Raise For 2025
CINCINNATI – Two Cincinnati Bengals have earned raises under the NFL’s performance-based pay distributions.
Guard Cordell Volson and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas each are among the 25 players receiving a pay bump this year.
Under the performance-based pay program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of compensation that is based upon a comparison of playing time to salary.
Players are eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pool.
Volson will get an extra $931,357, which is the ninth most of the 25 players rewarded.
The 2022 fourth-round pick played 985 snaps last season, which was 86.6 percent of the offensive plays.
Volson’s base salary in 2024 was $985,000, so this amounts to an almost 100 percent pay raise.
Iosivas is getting an extra $854,095, which ranks 19th among the 25 players.
A sixth-round pick in 2023, Iosivas has a base salary of $915,000 last year.
This program is different from the proven performance escalator program, which is a fourth-year escalator for players who play a certain percentage of their teams snaps in two of their first three seasons and/or are voted to a Pro Bowl.
Volson and 2022 second-round pick Cam Taylor-Britt are getting raises this year via that program.
Volson’s rookie deal was to pay him 1,756,884 this year, but by qualifying for Tier 2 of the PPE, he got a raise of $1,649,116 for a 2025 base salary of $3,406,000.
Taylor-Britt's PPE bonus this year is $380,008.
