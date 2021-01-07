NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Andrew Whitworth to Return for Rams, Expecting to be Back Next Season

Whitworth will return on Saturday against the Seahawks
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is expected to play in Saturday's Wild Card playoff matchup against Seattle. 

The 39-year-old tore his MCL and suffered damage to the PCL in his left knee during the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Seahawks. 

Whitworth was placed on injured reserve and began rehabbing immediately in hopes of returning to the field this season. He was cleared to practice last week and is expected to be out there on Saturday. 

Whitworth could be lining up against a familiar face. Former Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap plays for the Seahawks. The two could face off against one another early and often on Saturday.

Dunlap is looking for his first playoff win, while Whitworth is hoping to help the Rams make another Super Bowl run. 

Dunlap was taken by the Bengals in the second-round (54th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent a decade in Cincinnati before the team traded him to Seattle in October. 

Whitworth spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bengals. Cincinnati drafted him in the second-round (55th overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Even if the Rams lose on Sunday, Whitworth sounds like he's made up his mind about the future. He expects to return for a 16th season. 

“I’m pretty jacked up to come back, that’s for sure,” Whitworth told Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated. “I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t [return] next season.”

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Whitworth Sounds Like He's Made Up His Mind About Next Season

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) catches a touchdown over the defense of Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah Jogs Following Achilles Repair

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris (22) and Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) celebrates with the SEC Championship trophy after beating the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Address Biggest Need in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass while warming up before the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati.
News

Joe Burrow Plans to Return to Cincinnati For Rehab

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) before start of game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Carlos Dunlap Thriving in Seattle Following Trade From Bengals: 'From One and Six to Six and One'

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Anarumo's Return, Replacing Jim Turner and Your Questions in Our Final Midweek Mailbag

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) attempts a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Trevor Lawrence Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

One Analyst Thinks the Bengals Should Make Monster Move in 2021 NFL Draft

Screen Shot 2021-01-06 at 9.19.00 AM
News

The Bengals Won Their Last Playoff Game 30 Years Ago Today