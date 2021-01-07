Andrew Whitworth Sounds Like He's Made Up His Mind About Next Season

Whitworth will return on Saturday against the Seahawks

CINCINNATI — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is expected to play in Saturday's Wild Card playoff matchup against Seattle.

The 39-year-old tore his MCL and suffered damage to the PCL in his left knee during the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Seahawks.

Whitworth was placed on injured reserve and began rehabbing immediately in hopes of returning to the field this season. He was cleared to practice last week and is expected to be out there on Saturday.

Whitworth could be lining up against a familiar face. Former Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap plays for the Seahawks. The two could face off against one another early and often on Saturday.

Dunlap is looking for his first playoff win, while Whitworth is hoping to help the Rams make another Super Bowl run.

Dunlap was taken by the Bengals in the second-round (54th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent a decade in Cincinnati before the team traded him to Seattle in October.

Whitworth spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bengals. Cincinnati drafted him in the second-round (55th overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Even if the Rams lose on Sunday, Whitworth sounds like he's made up his mind about the future. He expects to return for a 16th season.

“I’m pretty jacked up to come back, that’s for sure,” Whitworth told Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated. “I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t [return] next season.”

