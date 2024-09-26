All Bengals

Andy Dalton Excited to Face Winless Cincinnati Bengals

Dalton spent the first nine seasons of his career in Cincinnati. He's 2-1 against the Bengals in his career.

James Rapien

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates after the Panthers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
/ Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have to beat the Panthers on Sunday if they want to have any chance of turning their season around after their first 0-3 start of the Joe Burrow era.

The last quarterback to start 0-4 was Andy Dalton in 2019. A lot has changed since then and Dalton looks poised to help Carolina remain competitive, even though they benched former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Dalton led them to their first win of the season last week, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the process.

Dalton is looking forward to facing his former team this week.

“It’s going to be nice to catch up with them and get to see them,” Dalton said according to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “When you see Cincy on the schedule—I’ve had it every year except last year. So, it’s always fun to get the opportunity to go up against them.”

Dalton is 2-1 as a starter against the Bengals. He beat them as a member of the Cowboys and Bears. He lost to them in 2022 when he was with the Saints. Joe Burrow is 1-1 going up against Dalton.

"Total pro. Total pro," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Dalton. "I'll always be grateful to Andy. He led us through a very difficult time, did it the right away, was always really good with me, with giving me feedback, especially as a first-year head coach and all the challenges we faced that year."

The Bengals desperately need a win and they'll have to beat an old friend to get it done on Sunday.

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

