Logan Wilson Comments on Controversial Super Bowl Pass Interference Following NFL Retirment

CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson is ready to let his thoughts loose in retirement. The former Bengals linebacker officially hung up his cleats earlier this week and went on to give his two cents on a past controversy today.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Wilson got dinged for a huge defensive holding penalty in the Bengals' 23-20 loss to the Rams during the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI to give L.A. the chance to score the deciding points lined up near Cincinnati's goal line.

Wilson is standing firm that he did commit pass interference back in 2022, which has been the prevailing sentiment from most neutral NFL fans. A tough call for the Bengals in a long line of them, but they ultimately squandered too many drives that game to make a call like that not matter.

"It still wasn’t holding in my humble opinion," Wilson said on X with a laughing emoji.

Ready For The Next Chapter

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson (55) moves in during the first quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Sam Greene 582609 | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

He drove home a nice retirement message after starring for the Bengals this whole decade, leading to a mid-season trade to Dallas last offseason.

Wilson ended his Bengals career with 541 tackles, 11 interceptions and 5.5 sacks. He started 65 times and appeared in 76 regular season games.

Check out the 2020 second-round pick's message and comment on the big play below:

"After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to officially retire from the NFL. From being a Wyoming kid with big dreams to hearing my name called in the 3rd round of the 2020 Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals… football gave me more than I ever could have imagined. Cincinnati will always mean a lot to me. The teammates, coaches, staff, and fans made those years unforgettable. That 2021 playoff run was something special — the interception in Tennessee to send us to the AFC Championship, beating Kansas City to win the AFC, and taking the field in the Super Bowl. Those moments and that locker room are something I’ll carry with me forever. And the best part of all, my daughter was born there 🧡 I’m also thankful for the opportunity to finish this season in Dallas and for the way that locker room welcomed me in. When I look back on my career, I just feel grateful.

"Not many Wyoming kids get the chance to live out their dream in the NFL, and I never took a single snap for granted. I also want to thank my friends and family for the support they’ve given me every step of the way. To my wife, my daughter, my mom, my dad, and my sister — none of this would have been possible without you. Now I’m excited for what’s ahead — more time with family, new fitness challenges, and the next chapter of life. Thank you to every teammate, coach, trainer, staff member, and fan who was part of the journey. And to Cincinnati… I’ll always appreciate the way you embraced me. Who Dey forever."

It still wasn’t holding in my humble opinion😂 — Logan Wilson (@ljw21) March 19, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok.