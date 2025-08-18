Ascending AFC Team Could be Eyeing Trade for Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are reportedly listening to trade offers for All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
There are conflicting reports about the asking price, but it's safe to assume the Bengals want valuable pieces—that could mean a first or second round pick and a player.
The Colts, Browns and Panthers have been mentioned as possible trade suitors for Hendrickson. Even though a trade still feels unlikely, one team that could make a push for the NFL sack leader resides in the AFC East.
The New England Patriots have plenty of cap space for Hendrickson and they sound open to making a splash.
"If there's a player out there that we feel like can help us and it costs that, then we would consider doing that," Patriots Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Elliot Wolf said on Monday. “We’re talking to all 31 other teams and trying to do what’s best for us. If something presents itself, I think those things are often a lot more complicated than the fans and some others like to make it believe. But if there’s something that we think can help us, we’ll definitely be open to it.”
Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract. He's set to make $15.8 million in base salary. Bengals Owner Mike Brown made it clear he had no plans of trading the star pass rusher last month.
“We are not going to trade Trey. We are working on getting it done,” Brown said. “We like Trey as a person; he's a good guy, but when it comes to these negotiations, and we have been through a few of them with him, he pushes hard, he gets emotional. We've never had an easy time of it, but there's one thing that is consistent: it always gets done."
It hasn't gotten done yet and reports have indicated that the Bengals may consider moving on from Hendrickson.
Would the Bengals trade from the All-Pro if the Patriots offered their 2026 first round pick? Would they be happy with a second rounder and a player? What about Christian Barmore and a draft pick?
It's unclear what the Bengals would want from the Patriots, but New England sounds ready to make a splash if a top player becomes available for the right price.
