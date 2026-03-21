Pacman Jones Doubles Down: Predicts Bengals Will Trade for NFL Superstar

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have made three major additions to their defense over the past few weeks. They signed Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen to multi-year deals.

Is a blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby next?

Former Bengals star Adam 'Pacman' Jones doubled down on his prediction that the Bengals would trade for Crosby earlier this week.

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"You know [the] Bengals," Jones tweeted. "We have to wait til draft day,"

The veteran clearly believes the Bengals will pull off a draft day trade for the star pass rusher. He made his first prediction earlier this month. Plenty of people have questioned it. Instead of backpedaling, the former cornerback doubled down on his prediction.

Initial Prediction

Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Adam Jones aka Pacman Jones at the NFL Draft prospect clinic with Special Olympics at Draft Experience Field at Titletown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones made his initial prediction on March 11.

"I got really good sources, Maxx Crosby might be in a Bengals uniform," Jones posted on X.

To Jones' credit, it does sound like the Bengals kicked the tires on Crosby before he was initially dealt to the Ravens. That trade fell apart, which led to Jones making his prediction.

"The Bengals, on the verge of losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency, were another latecomer to the party," SI's Albert Breer wrote after the initial Crosby deal. "By then, over a quarter of the league’s 32 teams had shown some level of interest in Crosby, with a few others that he had less interest in going to throwing their hats in the ring as well."

Trade Cost

Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (left) and wife Rachel Washburn attend the game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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What would it take to acquire Crosby? That's the real question after the Ravens backed out of the initial trade that would've sent two first round picks to the Raiders in exchange for the pass rusher.

The Bengals have the 10th and 41st overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They certainly would prefer keeping the 10th selection. Would the Raiders demand it? Would they trade Crosby for the 10th pick straight up? Would the 41st selection and a conditional second rounder in 2027 that becomes a first if the Bengals make a deep playoff run and Crosby hits a number of games threshold work?

There are a lot of questions around a possible deal of this magnitude. As always, it begins and ends with the cost. While a Crosby trade appears unlikely, it's important to document that Jones doubled down. If he does end up being correct, it's the type of move that could jump start a Bengals team that's hoping to get back into Super Bowl contention in 2026 after missing the playoffs in each of the past three years.

You no @Bengals we have to wait til draft day 👀👀👀👀👀🤫🤫🤫🤫 https://t.co/F6oWND7Xng — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) March 19, 2026

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