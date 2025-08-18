Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Have HIGH Asking Price in Trey Hendrickson Trade
CINCINNATI — A fresh asking price has surfaced in the Bengals' trade exploration around Trey Hendrickson. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports Cincinnati’s wants includes a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources. She also reported that the player heading back to Cincinnati does not have to be a pass rusher.
All of this after the Bengals failed to get anything close to this level in any reported trade offer when Hendrickson was on the block this past spring.
Cincinnati team president Mike Brown has made it clear they don't want to trade Hendrickson, and asking prices like this continue that theme. It would be shocking to see a team pay that much in a trade and then turn around and give Hendrickson the guaranteed money he wants in a new contract.
“We are not going to trade Trey. We are working on getting it done,” Bengals President Mike Brown said in July. “We like Trey as a person; he's a good guy, but when it comes to these negotiations, and we have been through a few of them with him, he pushes hard, he gets emotional. We've never had an easy time of it, but there's one thing that is consistent: it always gets done."
Time will tell if just one team balks and makes that deal, but no one has reportedly come close to the offer yet. Even if they did trade Hendrickson, history says those return items won't help much in the short term.
