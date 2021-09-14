Ravens Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime Against Raiders

Baltimore controlled the game, but Las Vegas rallied for the win.

CINCINNATI — The Ravens had a 14-point lead and controlled the game on Monday, but the Raiders rallied to pick up the 33-27 overtime win.

Baltimore led 14-0, 21-14 and 24-14, but they couldn't maintain the lead.

Two Lamar Jackson fumbles, including one in overtime put the Raiders in position for the game winning score.

Derek Carr found Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown to end the game. Carr completed 34-of-56 passes for 435 yards and two scores.

Jackson completed 19-of-30 passes for 235 yards and one score. He also ran 12 times for 86 yards, but had two lost fumbles.

After one week of football, the Bengals and Steelers are 1-0 and tied for first place in the AFC North. The Ravens and the Browns are both 0-1.

