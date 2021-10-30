Cincinnati is hoping to win their third game in a row.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated Khalid Kareem from the injured reserve list on Saturday. The second-year defensive end has missed the first seven games with a shoulder injury.

Kareem had 19 tackles and one sack last season as a rookie. The Bengals selected him in the fifth-round (147th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He'll join a rotation that includes Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample and Wyatt Ray. Kareem is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Cincinnati also elevated Trayveon Williams from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The veteran will replace Chris Evans as the Bengals' third running back, who's out with a hamstring injury.

For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.

