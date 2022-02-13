Skip to main content

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Super Bowl LVI Matchup Against Rams

Cincinnati is one win away from their first World Championship.

LOS ANGELES — The Bengals play the Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. Veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah is officially active despite suffering a sprained MCL in the AFC Championship Game. 

He'll start against the Rams and Drew Sample will be his backup. 

Trenton Irwin, Vernon Hargreaves III, Trayveon Williams, Fred Johnson, Wyatt Ray, Tyler Shelvin and Mike Daniels are inactive for Super Bowl LVI. 

