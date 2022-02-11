All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Super Bowl LVI Matchup Against Rams

LOS ANGELES — The Rams are the only thing standing between the Bengals and a World Championship. Cincinnati has never won a Super Bowl, but that could change on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Will Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the Bengals shock the world and etch their name in the record books?

Check out our predictions for the matchup below.

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 11-9

Once again the Bengals are the underdog, but they’re used to being in this position. Zac Taylor’s crew was hit with that underdog tag all year and they were certainly a long shot to make it this far and yet here they are in L.A. ready to compete for a World Championship.

Looking at both teams I believe the Bengals have the better quarterback in Burrow, and as he goes the Bengals will go.

I am worried about the Rams’ defensive front with Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller making up one of the fiercest groups in the league. The Bengals will have to game plan to minimize the havoc they’re able to wreak on an offense. This will undoubtedly be the biggest test of the year for Cincinnati’s offensive line and Burrow will need to continue to play mistake free football on Sunday.

The Bengals are playing the best second half defense we’ve seen in the NFL this year, which is a big reason the team is in this position right now. They’ve been consistent in this area and I don’t see why they wouldn’t continue to play out of their minds in SoFi Stadium.

I think the Bengals will be dancing in confetti with the Lombardi trophy in hand on Sunday night if they’re able to play clean, efficient football without turning the ball over.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Rams 24

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 9-11

Week 23. How sweet it is.

The mantra is working on this playoff run: one week at a time, just another game. The Super Bowl is no normal game, but that demeanor won't leave Cincinnati because their QB doesn't lose focus.

Burrow is built for this moment, every drop of sweat he's poured into his craft has been for this opportunity. Cincinnati has won in a variety of ways this postseason, but their offense will lead the way on Sunday. The Bengals' brain trust will use this extended planning period efficiently and keep Burrow relatively clean.

To me, this game comes down to Chase and Jalen Ramsey, not the trenches. If Chase can create consistent separation against the Rams' top cover corner then Cincinnati will score enough to give their elite kicker a chance at the end.

Burrow is 7-0 straight up this season as a three-plus point underdog. The experts keep doubting, and he keeps answering. I'm not jumping into that latter group now.

Betting Tip: Take Rams to cover or Bengals moneyline. Winning teams in 2022 playoff games are 11-1 against the spread, with the only loss happening in the NFC Championship game when the Rams beat the 49ers 20-17 as 3.5 point favorites.

Recent Super Bowls are no different. In the past 12 big games, the team that won also covered the spread.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Rams 31

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 10-10

Cincinnati is once again underdogs as they prepare to play the Rams in the Super Bowl, but the cool cats are battle-tested and ready to make a statement on the biggest stage.

This Bengals team is different. They have been resilient in the face of their trials and tribulations this season. Their chemistry as a group is as good as it gets, a key factor as to why they are playing in the Super Bowl.

The game will come down to a battle of the defenses. Of course, the offenses are filled with the star names, but who will be able to stop them? The Rams front seven, led by Donald, Vonn Miller, and Leonard Floyd, against Cincinnati's offensive line is the biggest matchup of the game.

Burrow took nine sacks in Nashville versus one of the best front sevens in the NFL, yet the Bengals still came out victorious. Outside of Ramsey, Burrow should be able pick apart the Rams' secondary. The Bengals will need to give Burrow time, but under pressure and in the biggest lights, he continues to deliver.

On the other hand, Cooper Kupp is one of the most reliable receivers in the league. Although Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't put up eye-popping numbers like Kupp, he is getting more and more comfortable in the Rams' offense and can change the game at any moment. Matthew Stafford has been mistake-prone when he's rattled. The Bengals defensive line with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard have had solid postseasons. They will need to continue to apply pressure to keep Stafford from completing the big play to his receivers.

This season has been all about changing the narrative. The Bengals do just that and bring their first Lombardi trophy back to Cincinnati.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Rams 24

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 14-6

When asked who I think would be the favorable matchup for the Bengals last week before the NFC Championship, I responded that it didn’t matter. The Bengals were down 3-21 in Arrowhead to the Chiefs and won that game. They went into Nashville and knocked out the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Before that, they won the franchise first playoff game in 31 years.

The Rams have an extremely talented defensive line, but looking back at the Titans game, Burrow was sacked nine times and they found a way to win. It’s been the story of the Bengals season. They find ways to win and I think that’ll be the case again in Super Bowl LVI.

I’ll take Burrow to beat the Rams, especially with all of the offensive talent and the way the Bengals' defense and special teams has been playing. If they take care of the ball, I think they win this game by two scores.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Rams 17

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 10-10

The Bengals are playing in their first Super Bowl since 1989. It's been a magical ride as they have won as underdogs in their past two matchups. They're hoping to make it three with the Rams.

To come away with their first ever Lombardi trophy, the Bengals will need their defense to stay red hot. The Rams have a talented offense, but they will put the ball in danger. If the Bengals capitalize on these opportunities, just like they have the past few weeks, they could easily come away with the victory.

On the other side, the Bengals offense has to deal with three future hall of famers on the Rams defense. If they can protect Burrow against Donald and Miller, they should be able to move the ball, provided that Ramsey does not get the better of Chase.

Ultimately I think this is a very even matchup. This is a true coin flip game that could come down to a handful of factors. The Rams have the experience and are playing at home so I will give them the very slight edge.

Prediction: Rams 24, Bengals 23

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Reporter

Season Record: 8-4

A Super Bowl prediction sounds wild to type and say out loud, but the Cincinnati Bengals have arrived and deserve the spotlight.

The Bengals are once again the underdogs.

They may not publicly like that role, but they sure know how to prove a lot of people wrong during the regular season and the playoffs.

Turnovers on defense and Burrow being Burrow helped them get here.

We have yet to see this offense really go off off this season and I can't think of a better stage. Chase and Burrow aren't afraid or worried about the big moments—that's when the shine.

The Rams might have the better roster on paper, but the Bengals have the better quarterback and their defense doesn't get the credit it deserves.

This season has been one big dream. It's surreal. The Bengals didn't arrive early, they arrived just in time. The Hollywood stars and stage is a perfect place for the young ones to thrive.

Here's to more California dreaming and bringing the Lombardi home for the very first time.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Rams 24

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 11-9

One more. Will the Bengals get it done?

Lou Anarumo's defense has to pick up where it left off against the Chiefs. Stafford, Kupp and Beckham will make plays. Cincinnati doesn't have to be perfect, but they do need to limit the explosives and force a few turnovers.

Can Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan create up a game plan cocktail that can slow down Donald and Miller?

Burrow knows he has to get the ball out quick. This Bengals team might not be favored, but they find ways to win.

Look for the defense to come up big again in a crucial moment. Evan McPherson kicks three more field goals and the offense does just enough to beat the Rams to win the Super Bowl for the first time.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Rams 20

