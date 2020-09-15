SI.com
Report: Bengals claiming former Browns kicker Austin Seibert

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are claiming former Browns kicker Austin Seibert according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Seibert becomes their backup plan with Randy Bullock's status unknown for Thursday night's matchup against Cleveland. 

Bullock suffered calf cramps during a potential game-tying 31-yard field goal attempt in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers. He was limited on Monday's injury report.

Head coach Zac Taylor said the team didn't plan on signing a kicker, but clearly they reversed course and decided to claim Seibert. 

The Browns waived the 23-year-old on Monday after he missed both of his kicks — an extra point and a 41-yard field goal — in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland promoted veteran kicker Cody Parkey from their practice squad to the active roster.  

Cleveland selected Seibert in the fifth-round (170th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's made 25-of-30 career kicks, including a 53-yarder last season.  

The Bengals will still likely go with Bullock if healthy, but bringing in Seibert makes a lot of sense. It was always going to be hard to get a kicker through COVID-19 protocol on a short week. The former Browns kicker was already undergoing daily testing, so he'll be able to kick against his former team if the Bengals need him. 

Bullock went 2-for-3 and made an extra point in Sunday's loss to Los Angeles. The 31-yard game-tying attempt was wide right, but he did made kicks from 50 and 43-yards. 

The Bengals could place right guard Xavier Su'a-Filo on injured reserve to make room for Seibert on the active roster. He suffered a left ankle injury in the opener and is expected to be out for at least a few weeks. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

