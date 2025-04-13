Bengals Could be Eyeing Former Alabama Star Tyler Booker in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Tyler Booker didn't have a great pre-draft process, but that doesn't mean the Bengals will pass on him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The former Alabama star is still considered the No. 1 guard in this year's class by multiple draft analysts, including Daniel Jeremiah and Dane Brugler.
Booker is 20th in Jeremiah's top 50 rankings. He's 24th on Brugler's big board.
"Booker has ideal size, awareness and consistency. In the pass game, he sets with a wide/firm base and easily absorbs power rushers," Jeremiah wrote. "He keeps his hands tight and when he locks on, he wins. When he’s uncovered, he looks for work and delivers some nasty shots to unsuspecting opponents. In the run game, he can move defenders lined up over his nose and he is excellent on combo blocks up to the second level. He takes great angles, and he gathers and walls off linebackers. Sources at Alabama compare his leadership qualities to those of former Tide star Will Anderson Jr. Booker alleviated some concerns about his athleticism by posting a much better 10-yard split at his pro day than he did at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s still a perfect fit for a gap-scheme team with a power running game."
The Bengals aren't used to having high-end athletes at guard. Booker is a former captain, was a leader for the Crimson Tide and has the skillset to start right away.
Will he ever be a Pro Bowler, given his physical limitations?
If the Bengals believe the answer is "yes," then it would be easy to see them seriously considering him at pick No. 17.
"In pass protection, you want your guards creating the depth of the pocket by answering and anchoring, which Booker does at a high level," Brugler wrote. "In the run game, you want your guards driving and creating room with the intent of dominating their man, which Booker also does consistently. The next step for him is to continue developing his savviness to counter/reach high-end athleticism and blitzes that cross his face. Overall, Booker is built like a bull, with the play strength and finishing mentality to match. His average foot quickness, however, might not be ideal for every scheme. He projects as an immediate starting guard with the tools and competitive character that are easy to bet on."
The Bengals need guards that can anchor and keep a firm pocket for Joe Burrow. That's more important than being an uber-athlete.
Adding a leader that projects to be an elite pass protector and quality run blocker that is "built like a bull" is something the Bengals will certainly consider.
His pre-draft athletic scores are concerning. He tested in the 37th percentile among NFL guards.
If the Bengals can get past the pre-draft testing, and there's reason to believe they might, then Booker could be the first guard they take in the first round of the NFL Draft since Kevin Zeitler in 2012.