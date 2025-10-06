Bengals Decision to Release Germaine Pratt Validated After Latest Raiders Roster Move
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was released by the Raiders according to head coach Pete Carroll.
Pratt signed with the Raiders in June, just two days after the Bengals moved on from the veteran.
The Raiders decided to go in a different direction according to Carroll. Pratt had 25 tackles in four games for Las Vegas. He had one tackle for loss and two passes defensed. He didn't travel to Indianapolis for the Raiders' Week 5 matchup with the Colts.
Pratt reacted to the news with a picture on X that featured the caption: "New week, same grind. But with fresh energy to win what last week couldn't."
The Bengals selected Pratt in the third round (72nd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons in Cincinnati. He was entering the final season of a three-year, $20.25 million contract that he signed after the 2022 campaign. Pratt had a career-high 143 tackles in 2024. He was scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2025 and had a $7.9 million cap hit before the Bengals released him in June.
New Linebackers
The Bengals knew they needed to add to their linebacker room. They signed Oren Burks in free agency and selected Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After making those decisions, it became clear that Pratt was going to be released by the Bengals.
He helped Cincinnati reach back-to-back AFC Championship Games and was a big part of the Bengals' defense for the six seasons he spent in Cincinnati, but it was clearly time to move on from the veteran.
Knight has 39 tackles and one interception in five games. Carter and Burks have combined for 33 tackles. The Bengals are younger and faster at the position. Couple that with the cap space they saved by moving on from Pratt and it was a no-brainer in June.
That decision was validated a bit more after Pratt was released just four games into his contract with the Raiders.
