Bengals Defender Named Team's Top X-Factor During 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Cam Taylor-Britt hasn't received much focus in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL season, but the Bengals' top cornerback is a very important swing piece for the team.
ESPN's Ben Solak certainly agrees after naming him Cincinnati's top X-Factor over the next few months.
"The volatility of cornerback play can be well described by Taylor-Britt's past two seasons," Solak wrote. "In 2023, he saw a target on 16.3% of his coverage snaps, allowed 2.6 yards of separation on average, and had a 49.2% success rate. Last season, he was targeted on 16.0% of his coverage snaps, allowed 2.4 yards of separation, and had a 49.1% success rate. Pretty similar, right? Wrong! Taylor-Britt surrendered 0.41 EPA per target last season against the 0.06 he had the season before. He failed to come down with a pick after snagging four the season previous (this is wrong, Taylor-Britt had three INTs); he allowed a completion percentage 8.1% points over expectation the season after coming in 2.2% points under expectation.
"Playing corner is just plain tough, and sometimes, you break bad. Taylor-Britt is still a quality player, but he likely needs a defense that lets him play more man coverage, and he needs his confidence back to boot. The Bengals have gaps to plug all over the defense, but CB2 is one of the most glaring -- and that's only the problem if he is for sure the lockdown CB1. Here's hoping."
If Cincinnati can get mediocre coverage following rough showings in the past two seasons, then Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals' pass rush could be much more impactful than it's been in recent years.
Hendrickson could pace toward 20-22 sacks with a few more seconds to get to the passer multiple times per game. Cincinnati has no major extension candidates besides Hendrickson (maybe on a short deal if he plays great again) and CTB.
He has to prove worthy of a big deal by turning things around this fall before entering unrestricted free agency in the spring. The franchise tag for cornerbacks was only $20.357 million this offseason, so that could be slapped on Taylor-Britt as well.
