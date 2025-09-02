All Bengals

Bengals Depth Chart Takeaways: Guard Picture Becoming Clear Ahead of Showdown vs Browns

The Bengals play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.

James Rapien

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71), guard Lucas Patrick (62), center Ted Karras (64), guard Dylan Fairchild (63) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71), guard Lucas Patrick (62), center Ted Karras (64), guard Dylan Fairchild (63) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their first official depth chart of the 2025 season on Tuesday.

Surprisingly, Joe Burrow is listed as the starting quarterback.

In all seriousness, the Bengals still haven't declared a starting right guard. They also haven't named starting cornerbacks.

That may be a formality at this point, especially after their release of the Week 1 depth chart.

Here are a few takeaways from their first depth chart of the season:

Right Guard

Lucas Patrick
Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Lucas Patrick (62)looks on from the sidelines against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Lucas Patrick is listed as the starting right guard. It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. The veteran has taken essentially all of the first-team snaps (when healthy) since the start of training camp.

Patrick will likely start Sunday against the Browns, even if the Bengals don't plan on naming him the starter publicly.

That doesn't mean he'll keep the job. The Bengals sound open to making a change after Week 1, depending on what they see from the veteran.

"Training camp practice feedback, preseason feedback. There is no feedback like regular season game feedback," Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. "Shame on us if we say we are set in stone on anything. That’s certainly an area we will continue to evaluate and take the new information as we get it."

It's worth noting that Jalen Rivers is moving into the backup left guard role. Newly signed Dalton Risner is listed as the backup right guard, but has the best chance of moving into the starting lineup in the future.

Cornerback Battle

Josh Newton appears to be on the outside looking in at the cornerback spot. Dax Hill, DJ Turner II and Cam Taylor-Britt are listed as starters. Newton is conisdered the backup nickel behind Hill with DJ Ivey and Marco Wilson backing up Turner and Taylor-Britt on the outside.

Defensive Ends

Joseph Ossai gets the edge over Shemar Stewart for the starting defensive end job alongside Trey Hendrickson.

Stewart and Myles Murphy are both listed as backups. This shouldn't matter too much. All four defensive ends should get plenty of playing time. Stewart's versatility will give him a chance to play plenty in his NFL debut on Sunday.

Check out the Bengals' entire depth chart below:

Cincinnati Bengals Depth Chart Week 1 2025
Cincinnati Bengals Depth Chart Week 1 2025 / Bengals

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News