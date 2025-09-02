Bengals Depth Chart Takeaways: Guard Picture Becoming Clear Ahead of Showdown vs Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their first official depth chart of the 2025 season on Tuesday.
Surprisingly, Joe Burrow is listed as the starting quarterback.
In all seriousness, the Bengals still haven't declared a starting right guard. They also haven't named starting cornerbacks.
That may be a formality at this point, especially after their release of the Week 1 depth chart.
Here are a few takeaways from their first depth chart of the season:
Right Guard
Lucas Patrick is listed as the starting right guard. It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. The veteran has taken essentially all of the first-team snaps (when healthy) since the start of training camp.
Patrick will likely start Sunday against the Browns, even if the Bengals don't plan on naming him the starter publicly.
That doesn't mean he'll keep the job. The Bengals sound open to making a change after Week 1, depending on what they see from the veteran.
"Training camp practice feedback, preseason feedback. There is no feedback like regular season game feedback," Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. "Shame on us if we say we are set in stone on anything. That’s certainly an area we will continue to evaluate and take the new information as we get it."
It's worth noting that Jalen Rivers is moving into the backup left guard role. Newly signed Dalton Risner is listed as the backup right guard, but has the best chance of moving into the starting lineup in the future.
Cornerback Battle
Josh Newton appears to be on the outside looking in at the cornerback spot. Dax Hill, DJ Turner II and Cam Taylor-Britt are listed as starters. Newton is conisdered the backup nickel behind Hill with DJ Ivey and Marco Wilson backing up Turner and Taylor-Britt on the outside.
Defensive Ends
Joseph Ossai gets the edge over Shemar Stewart for the starting defensive end job alongside Trey Hendrickson.
Stewart and Myles Murphy are both listed as backups. This shouldn't matter too much. All four defensive ends should get plenty of playing time. Stewart's versatility will give him a chance to play plenty in his NFL debut on Sunday.
Check out the Bengals' entire depth chart below:
