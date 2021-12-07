Bengals Fall in Latest Power Rankings Following Loss to Chargers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were eighth in Sports Illustrated's Week 13 power rankings, but they took a big tumble following their 41-22 loss to the Chargers.
Cincinnati checks in at 14th this week, just one spot ahead of the San Francisco 49ers, who they'll welcome to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.
"Sometimes, NFL seasons hinge on something as small as a pinkie finger. The Bengals understand that better this week, after their quarterback, Joe Burrow, finished out the loss to the Chargers with a digit so swollen that it was visible even on TV, without requiring a zoomed-in angle," Greg Bishop wrote. "Cameras never missed an opportunity to show Burrow—on the sideline, in pain; warming up, still in pain; shaking his hand, in pain; throwing passes, in pain; or sitting while holding his hand, in pain, and all afternoon. His default facial expression was: grimace. That the injury happened on pinky in his throwing hand only made it worse, both last week and in weeks upcoming. While Burrow played every snap last week, the health of the Bengals playoff hopes will rest on his dislocated right pinky, and how quickly it can heal, with contests against formidable defenses—49ers, Broncos, Ravens, Chiefs—next on the schedule. Still, if the postseason started today, the Bengals would be in."
For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel
The Bengals are currently the sixth seed in the AFC, but like Bishop notes, they have a tough schedule over the next five weeks.
The Ravens are ninth in the power rankings. The Steelers and Browns check in at 16th and 20th respectively.
Check out Sports Illustrated's complete Week 14 power rankings here.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In
AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats
Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers
Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22
Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate
NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate
Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates
Read More
Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop
Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense
Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase
Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers
Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness
Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10
Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving
Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals