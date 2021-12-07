Bengals Fall in Latest Power Rankings Following Loss to Chargers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were eighth in Sports Illustrated's Week 13 power rankings, but they took a big tumble following their 41-22 loss to the Chargers.

Cincinnati checks in at 14th this week, just one spot ahead of the San Francisco 49ers, who they'll welcome to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

"Sometimes, NFL seasons hinge on something as small as a pinkie finger. The Bengals understand that better this week, after their quarterback, Joe Burrow, finished out the loss to the Chargers with a digit so swollen that it was visible even on TV, without requiring a zoomed-in angle," Greg Bishop wrote. "Cameras never missed an opportunity to show Burrow—on the sideline, in pain; warming up, still in pain; shaking his hand, in pain; throwing passes, in pain; or sitting while holding his hand, in pain, and all afternoon. His default facial expression was: grimace. That the injury happened on pinky in his throwing hand only made it worse, both last week and in weeks upcoming. While Burrow played every snap last week, the health of the Bengals playoff hopes will rest on his dislocated right pinky, and how quickly it can heal, with contests against formidable defenses—49ers, Broncos, Ravens, Chiefs—next on the schedule. Still, if the postseason started today, the Bengals would be in."

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

The Bengals are currently the sixth seed in the AFC, but like Bishop notes, they have a tough schedule over the next five weeks.

The Ravens are ninth in the power rankings. The Steelers and Browns check in at 16th and 20th respectively.

Check out Sports Illustrated's complete Week 14 power rankings here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In

AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders



Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook