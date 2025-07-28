Bengals Free Agent Target Taking Another Visit This Week
CINCINNATI — Noah Fant is continuing his free agent visits across this week, with a fresh trip scheduled in Miami.
"The Dolphins are hosting free agent TE Noah Fant on a visit today. It’s Fant’s third visit, having already met with the Bengals and Saints, as he continues to draw significant interest. Miami recently traded TE Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh," FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz posted on X.
This follows a trip to visit New Orleans this past weekend.
"Free agent TE Noah Fant is scheduled to visit the Saints after meeting with the Bengals yesterday," Schultz posted on X Friday. "His visit in Cincinnati was described as "positive” and both sides plan to stay in touch — but Fant is continuing to explore a multitude of options."
Fant was picked in the first round (20th overall) by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has at least 414 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons. He had 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown for the Seahawks last season. The Bengals could use him as a solid boost to Ja'Marr Chase and the passing attack
"I can only say so much to him to make him come here," Bengals star Chase said last week. "He knows what we have here. I know he sees the schemes, I know he might like the schemes. That's why you come take the visit."
Fant would work into a tight end room for Cincinnati that includes Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Cam Grandy, Tanner Hudson, Tanner Mclachlan, and Kole Taylor.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!