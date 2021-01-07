Zac Taylor on Future Bengals' Coaching Staff: It's 'My Decision'

The Bengals have five coaching vacancies to fill

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' coaching search began before Sunday's season finale against the Ravens.

The organization made the decision to move on from five assistant coaches, including offensive line coach Jim Turner, running backs coach Jemal Singleton, wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell and defensive line coach Nick Eason.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes he has final say on who is or isn't on his coaching staff.

"My decision," he said bluntly when asked if the Bengals' front office would make any changes to his staff.

That means the decision to keep defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo around for a third season was Taylor's call. Assuming you believe he was telling the truth when he said it was his decision.

The Bengals will reportedly interview Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley for the same position on Friday.

Fraley did a good job in Detroit, serving as the assistant offensive line coach for two seasons, before being named offensive line coach last January.

Taylor didn't think his 6-25-1 overall record would hurt the Bengals' pursuit of quality coaches.

"There’s plenty of good football coaches that are available in this league," Taylor said on Monday. "We’ll find the right fits when we get to that point. Never have any concern about getting the right pieces of the puzzle here."

Taylor's first shot at assembling a coaching staff didn't go as planned. He's getting a second chance to get it right.

He better make the most of it because 2021 is likely a make or break season for Taylor.

