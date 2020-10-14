Injury Roundup — The Latest on A.J. Green, Geno Atkins, Auden Tate and more

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with their fair share of injuries heading into Sunday's game against the Colts.

They'll be without defensive tackle DJ Reader, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering a quad injury against the Ravens. Defensive end Sam Hubbard (left elbow) is also out this week. He had his left arm in a sling on Wednesday.

The team did get some good news on wide receiver A.J. Green. The 32-year-old was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday after missing most of the second half against Baltimore with a hamstring injury.

"He'll take today off, which he's usually on schedule to take Wednesdays off anyway," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said before practice. "Expect him to practice tomorrow. He's feeling good."

Veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins (rest, shoulder) didn't practice on Wednesday. The team fully expects him to play against the Colts, but they wanted to give him an extra rest day. Atkins made his 2020 debut on Sunday against the Ravens after missing the first four games with a shoulder injury. He played 19 defensive snaps.

Wide receiver Auden Tate didn't practice due to a shoulder injury he suffered against Baltimore. Darius Phillips (shoulder) and Carlos Dunlap (rest) were also out.

Mackensie Alexander returned to practice. He's missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. Getting him back on the field could be big against a Colts' offense that is going to try to run the ball with rookie running back Jonathan Taylor.

Alexander's tackling ability, along with his skills in the slot could help slow down Philip Rivers and the Colts.

Giovani Bernard (groin) was also limited on Wednesday.

Check out the injury report for both the Bengals and the Colts below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!