Bengals Legend Takes Clear Cut Stance on Trey Hendrickson Contract Talks
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson reported for training camp last week. He hasn't practiced, but the All-Pro has been on the field for every session and is hoping to land a new contract before the start of the 2025 regular season.
“Not only have I mentioned it multiple times this offseason, but also ownership has as well – our plans are not having to play on the current deal,” Hendrickson said last week. “That's something we have a common goal to get to. That's the plan moving forward. No distractions. I am excited to be here. I think it's great seeing the brotherhood that's in here."
Bengals legend Anthony Munoz weighed in on the situation during an interview with Solomon Wilcots on the Bleav in Bengals podcast.
Well, I think there's only one way to do it, Solly. I think you have to sign him," Munoz said. "You have a proven chaotic, chaos, disturber in the backfield with all those sacks. We don’t have one of those guys right now. At least none of the guys have proven to do that. So we need to sign Trey, get them in there, get them ready to go up by the lake on the first game. And I was going to say, get after the quarterback. I don't know who they're going to have a quarterback. They got five or six up in Cleveland, but I think you need to sign. I think you need to sign Trey.”
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. He's entering the final year of his contract and is set to make $15.8 million, which is well below market value for the top pass rushers in the league.
Munoz believes having Hendrickson on the field is valuable, but also thinks that his presence around rookie Shemar Stewart and the rest of his teammates is beneficial.
“It really is,” Munoz said. “A lot of people just think maybe on the field, but it's off the field in the locker room where a guy like Trey can be very helpful to not only a young guy like Stewart, but the whole defense. And so you're gaining more than just a, a great pass rusher. You're gaining someone that can have an impact in the locker room."
Check out the full clip below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 57,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast