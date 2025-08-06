Bengals Legend Takes Clear Cut Stance on Trey Hendrickson Contract Talks

🚨 Sign or Trade Trey Hendrickson? @AnthonyMunozHOF & @SolomonsWisdom weigh in on Bleav in Bengals !



🎧Listen:

https://t.co/CP2fIITHPV



💻Watch:

https://t.co/A4mEMWmjXE@FDSportsbook @FanDuelSN_CIN pic.twitter.com/WYxEB4bpnC