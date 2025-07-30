‘Things Are Exactly the Same’ – Trey Hendrickson Is Getting Closer to His Bengals Teammates, but Not a New Deal
CINCINNATI – Trey Hendrickson reported to the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, but he made it clear it has nothing to do with any movement in the negotiations toward a new contract.
“Nothing’s really changed,” he said. “Things are exactly the same.”
The biggest change with Hendrickson reporting rather than staying in Florida is that he no longer will be fined $50,000 a day.
Hendrickson said his decision to leave Cincinnati for Florida right before camp started was because “some things transpired that became public,” but he didn’t clarify what those things were.
“There was never something where I wasn’t going to be here,” Hendrickson added. “Punishing the young players and not being a part of their development would be a selfish act. Being here for those guys is something I look forward to.”
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was excited to see Hendrickson back.
"Less so at practice, more so walking around, meetings, team meeting, training, room, stuff like that," Burrow said about feeling his teammate's presence. "He brings an intensity that is very unique, and so I think that's good for us."
But Hendrickson repeated what he said in May, that there is not a scenario where he plays for the Bengals this year on his current contract, which would pay him a base salary of $16 million as part of the one-year, $21 million extension he signed in July 2023.
“Not only have I mentioned it multiple times this offseason, but also ownership has as well – our plans are not having to play on the current deal,” Hendrickson said. “That's something we have a common goal to get to. That's the plan moving forward. No distractions. I am excited to be here. I think it's great seeing the brotherhood that's in here."
Hendrickson was adamant that he didn’t want to be a distraction and said once he wrapped up the current interview, he was going to go back to rarely doing interviews.
“I’m not going to sit here and be a distraction and do this for 20 minutes,” he said. “Not interested. I’m going to go back to the way it has been for the last four years. I’m very excited about that, so get it while you can.”
Hendrickson mentioned being a mentor for the young players, and Wednesday he spent time talking with rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart during position drills of Stewart’s third career practice as a professional.
"Cam Jordan was so valuable to me when I was maturing in the NFL,” Hendrickson said. “If I can help (Stewart) in any way, that's my goal being here. The plan was to be here Day 1, but things transpired. News happened to me, and we just kind of make decisions as we go.
“I want to help the guys,” Hendrickson added. “Guys have helped me along the way like Demario Davis, Cam Jordan and even Sam Hubbard helped me a lot. To be that right now, that's what's most important. This narrative will iron itself out as we continue to progress toward the season."
Hendrickson said he’s not interested in recognition or stats or anything other than being the best player he can be.
And he’s not worried that it will take him longer to get to that point given that he hasn’t practiced since January.
“I'm always ready,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in training in the offseason, getting bigger, faster, stronger. How I train, I'm not worried about. If I'm gonna be ready, I'm not worried about it.
“I’m a firm believer that hard work works,” Hendrickson added “What I’ve done in the last four years, five years, eight years in the NFL is done. I can’t do anymore at this time to rush the passer on Sundays. The hay is in the barn. It’s just whether we agree or not.”
Watch Hendrickson's full media session below: