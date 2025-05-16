Bengals Legend Boomer Esiason SOUNDS OFF on Bears Star QB Caleb Williams
CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Boomer Esiason didn't mince words when discussing Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams.
Williams was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He and his dad reportedly discussed the possibility of forcing their way to Minnesota before the draft.
Why?
Because "Chicago is the place where quarterbacks go to die."
Esiason responded to this report during his daily radio show on WFAN in New York.
"When you think about this, I think a lot of these kids and their parents are nowadays and that the level of entitlement is breathtaking," Esiason said. "It’s no wonder why he failed initially and it's no wonder why the coach got fired. So now they go out and get an offensive coach in Ben Johnson and you know what? Now it's on his ass. It's going to be on his ass to live up to these so-called lofty expectations that he has for himself and that his father has for his son."
Williams and the Bears finished 5-12 last season. He completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Clearly he had his concerns about the Bears before the draft. They fired head coach Matt Eberflus midseason. They replaced him with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Esiason made it clear that he didn't like Williams' pre-draft mindset and that the coaching change means there's real pressure on the Bears star quarterback.
"There could be a discussion. ‘Hey, this is where quarterbacks go to die.’ Well, you know, go fix it," Esiason continued. "Be the reason that the team is going to turn it around and you be the player that you think you are. And I would just tell them, you know, just keep your mouth shut. You're going into the greatest league that there's ever been for the sport that we all love. You're going to have a chance one day to make $500 million because guys like me and guys before me all went on strike so you could actually make more money. So keep your pie hole shut and go out and play football and earn your keep and earn your respect.”
Brock Purdy agreed to a five-year, $265 million contract with the 49ers on Friday. It's reasonable to think Williams could make $500+ million during his playing career if he's successful.
Watch the clip of Esiason below: