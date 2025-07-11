Bengals Legend Reacts to Praise Joe Burrow Received From Steve Spagnuolo
CINCINNATI — Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is considered the best defensive mind in the NFL.
The veteran coach praised Joe Burrow following Kansas City's 26-25 win over the Bengals in Week 2 of last season.
"Hey, other than that guy, you're the best in the business," Spagnuolo told Burrow.
The audio was released during an episode of 'Quarterback' on Netflix.
Bengals legend TJ Houshmandzadeh reacted to the comments on FS1.
Not a lie told,” Houshmandzadeh said. “When Spags comes out and tells Burrow that, that's an appreciation... That’s an appreciation of the work that Joe Burrow put in and that's just Spags letting him know like 'outside of our guy. You the guy that I take next.'
"If I'm Joe Burrow, I take that as a compliment. The work that I've put in, even if you ain't gonna say it you see it, but it's been acknowledged if you're not gonna say it's you're acknowledging that you think I'm a hell of a player. I already believe I'm a hell of a player, but that acknowledgement, I appreciate it.”
Burrow and the Bengals finished 9-8 last season after starting the year 0-3. Burrow led the league in passing yards (4,918), passing touchdowns (43) and completions (460).
Watch the clip of Houshmandzadeh below:
