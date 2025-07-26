Bengals Legend Shares Contract Projection for Trey Hendrickson as Training Camp Holdout Continues
CINCINNATI --- Bengals legend Boomer Esiason is the latest national media member to weigh in on Trey Hendrickson's contract status with the team.
Hendrickson didn't report for training camp earlier this week and flew back to Jacksonville, Florida after contract talks went awry.
Esiason discussed Hendrickson's status and his importance to the Bengals during a recent appearance on the Up And Adams Show With Kay Adams.
"They need him, they need defensive help," Esiason said. "This is one of the worst defenses in football last year. I know they have a lot of money spent on offense and rightfully so, and rightfully so. Joe Burrow wanted his wide receivers, he wants his left tackle."
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. He was an All-Pro for the first time and has made it to four-straight Pro Bowls.
"If they don't have Trey Hendrickson who is a leader on defense, a leader in the locker room, does everything the right way, gives you 17.5 sacks over the last two seasons for a total of 35 sacks. I don't know how you don't get him back into camp," Esiason said. "To me he is a very important player, and you know players like Trey, they get upset when they don't feel like they're being treated right. He was treated right when he came over from New Orleans, they gave him a contract and he's played almost every single play that he could play for them, and I think he's the perfect fit for Cincinnati."
Hendrickson is set to make $16 million in base salary this season. What type of contract should he get from the Bengals?
"They need to sign him, so I'd like to see some sort meeting in the middle," Esiason said. "My compromise would be two more years on a contract and probably about $15 to $20 million dollars in more guaranteed money. So he'll make his money this year, that's already guaranteed he wants guaranteed money beyond this year and I think he should be rewarded for what he's given the Bengals."
Hendrickson will be fined $50,000 per day of training camp missed. Any preseason or regular season game missed will result in a loss of $877,777.
Check out the video of Esiason below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.