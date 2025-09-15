Bengals Linebacker Claimed By NFC Team Off Of Waivers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a former training camp favorite claimed off waivers on Monday as the team gets ready to take on Minnesota. According to WLWT's Charlie Clifford, Linebacker Maema Njongmeta is headed to Carolina off the wire. He was on Cincinnati's practice squad to start the season.
He appeared in all 17 games last season, with 12 tackles overall. Cincinnati does not play Carolina this season, but is preparing for an NFC opponent this week at 2-0 overall.
"Being 2-0 in this league is really, really big, and to win in this Football League is a really big deal," Bengals guard Dalton Risner said on Monday. "And we all know that in this circle, media members, players, whatever it is to be two and oh, and winning this league is really important. And it doesn't say it was a good winner, an ugly win. It just says it's a W or an L, and we got two W's, and I'm really proud to be 2-0.
"I'm really proud to be a Bengal and be 2-0, and see what's in front of us. I know I haven't been here very long, but after a game like yesterday, you just want to continue to clean things up. You want to be better. You want to be better for your quarterback. Want to be better for your team."
Cincinnati now shifts its focus to protecting Jake Browning over the next few months, with outside hope that Joe Burrow can return around the three-month minimum projection.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI