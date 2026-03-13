CINCINNATI — The Bengals introduced new defensive tackle signee Jonathan Allen to the fanbase on Friday afternoon. Allen reportedly signed a two-year, $26 million deal worth up to $28 million to continue his strong NFL career in Cincinnati.

The 31-year-old has seen his elite play from Washington decline in his final years there and in Minnesota last season, but he could be flipped right back into a very good overall player on a reduced snap diet this coming season.

Allen is a cemented great leader and professional who should be an overall boost for the Bengals.

He's a two-time Pro Bowler and has 45.5 career sacks.

Hungry For An Impact

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes the ball under pressure form Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A few factors led Allen to land in the Queen City.

"I think there's multiple things, I think as a defensive lineman, having the ability to play with a guy like Joe Burrow and that offense knowing they're gonna put points up, we're gonna be playing with the lead," Allen said. "So allowing us as a defense and defensive line, to kind of get after the quarterback, was definitely enticing. And just defensive staff that we have here, (defensive line) Coach Jerry Montgomery, I've known him for 15 years. I mean, he recruited me out of high school. So Joe Burrow and the offense and the defensive staff here. I thought it was just honestly the best fit for me."

Allen brings over 6,208 snaps of experience to the table since entering the league in 2017.

He hasn't hit 40-plus QB pressures in the past two seasons, but has been a bastion of consistency, never tallying fewer than 25 pressures since his rookie season, and he's only posted fewer than 32 run stops in a season once since 2019.

Montgomery and Al Golden will dial into the best snap diet for Allen to tap back into his great production.

"The tough part is there's always a fine balance of not playing too much, but also getting enough," Allen said about playing the right amount of snaps. "I've always struggled with that, because obviously I want to play as much as I can. So that's something that we definitely talked about finding that perfect balance between 65 to 75% whatever the percentage may be. But I definitely think that's important to you know, being able to stay fresh for that throughout the course of the season."

He should slot in pretty well alongside B.J. Hill and Kris Jenkins in the middle of the defense, and he keeps the Bengals from having to draft a defensive tackle in the first two rounds out of pure need.

"Very young, athletic, aggressive defense line, and I think I'm going to be able to fit in well with them," Allen said about his new unit. "Do everything in my part to help elevate their game as they're going to be able to elevate my game it's going to be really exciting and fun, so I can't wait to get to meet the guys and you know get this work started."

The price tag is a little steep, given recent production, but the Alabama product could very well return to form in the Queen City.

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