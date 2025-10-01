Bengals Named Ideal Trade Fit for Veteran Quarterback Following Joe Burrow's Injury
CINCINNATI — Kirk Cousins to the Bengals?
With the Cincinnati Bengals' offense floundering without Joe Burrow, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame has Atlanta trading Cousins to the Bengals in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick.
"Coach Raheem Morris made it clear that he has no interest in utilizing Cousins at any point this season. He simply responded 'no' when asked whether Cousins would be an option to start over the struggling Michael Penix Jr., who had a nice bounce-back performance vs. the Commanders last week," Verderame wrote. "So it’s time to cut ties with the highly expensive backup quarterback. Might as well get a Day 3 pick for Cousins, who’s already received most of the money on the four-year, $180 million deal he signed in Atlanta last year."
Bad Contract
It's an intriguing idea. On one hand, Cousins may be an upgrade from Jake Browning. The downside? His contract.
Cousins's base salary is $27.5 million and he's still owed over $21 million this year. He also has $10 million in fully guaranteed money due in March.
Cousins would have to play well for the Bengals to be able to flip him in a trade before that bonus comes due. A trade for Cousins doesn't seem realistic due to his contract.
That doesn't mean Cincinnati shouldn't pursue a trade for a veteran quarterback. They could acquire Russell Wilson for a late round pick. He's only scheduled to make $2.2 million for the rest of the season and isn't under contract for next season.
Jameis Winston is another veteran that could be acquired on the cheap, although he signed a two-year, $8 million deal this offseason and is under contract through the 2026 campaign.
The Bengals certainly need to do something to jump start an offense that has scored 13 points in their last eight quarters. That's hard to do when you have Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and plenty of other weapons.
I wrote in depth about why Wilson makes sense for the Bengals. Check out that column here.
