Cincinnati Bengals Should Make Major Move That Could Help Save 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are reeling following their 28-3 loss to the Broncos on Monday night.
They’re so bad right now. From coaching and scheme to execution and player discipline—the Bengals have been flat out BAD.
There’s only so much that can change in the middle of the season, but after watching Jake Browning on Monday night, it’s clear: The Bengals need to give themselves another option at quarterback.
Browning completed 14-of-25 passes for 125 yards. He didn’t turn the ball over, but Cincinnati has scored 13 points in eight quarters with Browning as their starting quarterback.
It’s unacceptable. An offense that has Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown should always be able to put up points.
Part of it is on Zac Taylor, part of it is on the offensive line and a big part of it is Browning. He was awful on Monday night.
Ja’Marr Chase was open early and often. He finished with just five catches for 23 yards. Tee Higgins had three catches for 32 yards. This offense is far too talented to be the worst in the NFL. Even without Joe Burrow, they need to capable of scoring regularly.
If Browning can’t do that, then they need to find someone that can.
Last week I floated out the idea of trading for Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston. It made sense to bolster a quarterback room that doesn’t have a proven veteran behind Browning.
Do the Bengals want to win games without Burrow? If so, then they need to add to their quarterback room. This team has too many flaws to get bottom of the NFL quarterback play. They need a capable starter that can get the ball to Chase, Higgins and the rest of their weapons.
It was one thing to float the idea out there last week. This week it feels like a must.
Browning may figure things out. He may play well moving forward. Maybe these two games were an outlier.
Should the Bengals be banking on that? Can they bank on that? Should they be willing to waste a year of Chase’s prime? Should Taylor be comfortable riding with Browning?
Browning may figure it out, but they don’t have time to wait. He needs to figure it out now. And if he doesn’t, then they’re stuck. Brett Rypien isn’t going to unseat Browning. Mike White and Sean Clifford are on the practice squad, but they aren’t real threats to start.
In life, it’s good to have options. The Bengals are a flawed team. If there was a high-end guard or pass rusher available, of course they should be interested. Quarterback shouldn’t be any different.
Related: Bengals and Giants Reportedly Could Have Interest in Trade Involving Russell Wilson
Wilson may not be what he once was, but he’s certainly capable of making big plays. He led the Steelers past the Bengals last season. The Bengals wouldn’t be asking him to lead them to a Super Bowl. They’d be asking him to get the ball to their weapons and give them a chance in some of these games.
If they can find a way to stay in the playoff race, then the door will remain open for Burrow to return this season.
That possibility seems next to impossible with the way Browning is playing.
The Bengals should trade for Wilson this week. Get him in the building and get him comfortable. They need another option at quarterback and the 10-time Pro Bowler is an ideal trade target that would make sense for the Bengals.
The clock is ticking and the Bengals should be looking to make a move this week.
