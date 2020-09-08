Bengals Notes — Green's return, Burrow's preparation and Jonah's anticipation

CINCINNATI — Sunday is a big day for many reasons. It's the Bengals first game of the 2020 season.

It'll also mark A.J. Green's return to the field. The 32-year-old hasn't played in a game since Dec. 2, 2018. His 651 day layoff should end Sunday.

"He looked good to me today," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after Monday's workout. "It's good to have him back in the fold."

Green, 32, is only four touchdown receptions from breaking Chad Johnson's franchise record (66) for receiving touchdowns.

The Bengals will monitor the number of snaps he plays against the Chargers. Look for them to use a rotation that includes John Ross and Auden Tate.

"We're fortunate because we're deep at receiver and we feel like there are a lot guys that can step in there and be a primary receiver," Taylor said. "You call a play and you don't necessarily have to look to see who's out there to make sure what play call. You feel the confidence all those guys can execute their jobs."

Burrow's Debut

All eyes will be on Joe Burrow as he makes his NFL debut. Everyone in the organization believes he's ready to go.

His teammates continue to praise him and he's had no trouble mastering the Bengals' offense.

"The things that you love about Joe are his intangibles, his approach, how he processes the information, the way he leads his teammates," Taylor said when asked if Burrow is a top football mind. "Right now, more so by example more than anything else because he does it the right way. He makes sure he’s not the only voice out there because he’s still a rookie learning his way."

Some may be concerned about Burrow's lack of reps with guys like Green and Ross, but he's gotten some work in with those guys during installation portions of practice. Taylor doesn't sound worried about their lack of on-field work together.

"We try to be creative with how we get those guys to work with his rhythm and timing with each receiver," he said. "Sometimes that can be a part of just the routes, sometimes it’s a group install. There are times in 11 on 11 when everyone is in the huddle. All the pieces work together and sometimes you can get that one off work and they don’t always have to be in the huddle together."

Another Debut

Burrow's debut is going to steal the headlines, but 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams will make his first NFL start on Sunday after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.

He'll be matched up against Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, who happen to be two of the best edge rushers in the game.

"It’s the NFL. Everyone is good. These players are exceptional, obviously," Williams said. "It’s definitely going to be a big challenge, but I think kind of looking at it from a bigger picture seeing the Chargers have a good defense and we are going to have to execute on offense if we want to win this game."

Williams is ready for his first NFL game. He's excited, but you can't tell it in his voice. As usual, he's all business.

"I'm pretty calm," Williams said. "I'm excited about this game, I'm hyped for it, I'm excited for this challenge, but at the end of the day I think it comes down to execution. When you go out there and you know what your assignment is and you know how you're going to do it, you're going to play hard. I'm going to come off the ball fast, I don't think I have to necessarily hype myself up for that. It's just something that comes from training and being sure in practice and walk-throughs that I'm ready to go so when the game comes around it's just natural."

