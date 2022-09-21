Skip to main content

Watch: Bengals on the Brain Examines Joe Burrow's Struggles Following Loss to Cowboys

Catch Bengals on the Brain With Joe Goodberry Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube!

CINCINNATI — What's going on with Joe Burrow? Joe Goodberry took an in-deptjh look at the star quarterback on the latest episode of Bengals on the Brian, which airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on the Cincinnati Bengals Talk YouTube channel.

He discussed what Burrow's struggling with, how it could change, why there's hope, plus some interesting thoughts on La'el Collins and the offensive line. Watch the episode below and subscribe to the channel here.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) and the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line come up to the line of scrimmage for a snap in the first quarter of an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2173
