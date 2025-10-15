Bengals Place Key Starter on Injured Reserve, More Roster Moves Likely Coming
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed tight end Mike Gesicki on injured reserve on Wednesday.
The veteran suffered a left pectoral injury in Cincinnati's 27-18 loss to Green Bay in Week 6. Gesicki left the game in the first half and didn't return.
It's a major blow to a Bengals' offense that has struggled without Joe Burrow at quarterback. Gesicki was one of the many proven options Joe Flacco could throw to, but he didn't even get to play a whole half with the veteran quarterback.
Gesicki signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Bengals in March. He had 65 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals last season. His stellar play paved the way for his return.
Gesicki hadn't put up big numbers so far this season, tallying eight receptions for 61 yards in six games, but their was belief inside the organization that his impact would've been felt with Flacco at quarterback.
Now Gesicki is out for a minimum of four games. Head coach Zac Taylor said Gesicki would be out for "a while" when asked about the injury on Monday.
It's reasonable to think veteran guard Lucas Patrick could take Gesicki's place on the 53-man roster ahead of Thursday's game. Patrick has practiced for the past two weeks and could be available against the Steelers. He's missed five games with a calf injury.
Tight End Options
Not only is Gesicki out, but veteran tight end Tanner Hudson suffered a concussion against the Packers. He'll likely be out on a short week, which means the Bengals will lean on Noah Fant and Drew Sample against the Steelers on Thursday night.
Cam Grandy will also be active if Hudson can't play.
Fant is the best receiving threat of the trio. He has 16 catches for 107 yards and one touchdown in five games. He had four receptions on four targets for 27 yards in his first game with Flacco.
The Bengals desperately need a win on Thursday night to keep any realistic playoff chances alive. Cincinnati enters the game with a 2-4 record. They're in second place in the AFC North, despite losing four-straight games. The Steelers are 4-1 and in first place in the division.
Watch video of Gesicki walking off the field in Green Bay below:
