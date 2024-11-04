Bengals Planning for Jermaine Burton to Play Thursday Night vs Ravens
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton was a healthy inactive on Sunday against the Raiders after he was a no call, no show for their Saturday walkthrough.
The Bengals play Baltimore on Thursday night in another must-win game as they try to climb their way back into the playoff mix after a 1-4 start to the season.
Are they counting on the 23-year-old to play against the Ravens?
"Yeah," head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "That’s what we’re going to push him toward."
Burton has two catches for 88 yards this season. He's been a healthy inactive in two games this year and clearly has some maturing to do if he's going to reach his full potential.
"It's just going to be an ongoing process with Jermaine," Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said on Monday. "We believe that there's a world where Jermaine Burton is an excellent pro and an excellent Bengal. We're gonna continue our part to put him in position to grow into that, and then Jermaine has to do the growing. We'll keep moving forward. We know what he can offer us. I know he wants that. And so we'll take it week by week."
Related: Joe Burrow and Other Bengals Players React to Jermaine Burton Situation
The Bengals are hoping to get Tee Higgins back on the field for Thursday's game. Regardless, having another field stretcher like Burton would be great.
Will he do his job and handle the little things? The Bengals believe in what they're doing to put the rookie in position to succeed.
"Tremendous resources. I’d say we go above and beyond to make sure everyone is put in the best situation," Taylor said. "I won’t get into what that all looks like. You’ll have to take my word for it that we go above and beyond to make sure everyone is put in the best place possible to succeed. We’re going to continue to do that."
The Bengals took Burton in the third round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. The rookie has talent, but missing a simple walkthrough in unacceptable.
Time will tell if he learned his lesson. It sounds like the Bengals' coaching staff is willing to give him another chance. It's up to Burton to take advantage of the opportunity.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 48,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI