Zac Taylor Updates Key Bengals Injuries, Including Tee Higgins And B.J. Hill
CINCINNATI — Injuries took top billing with Zac Taylor on Monday as Cincinnati looks to get Tee Higgins (groin), Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula), and B.J. Hill (ribs) back onto the field for Thursday's game against Baltimore.
Taylor confirmed Erick All is out for the season with an "unfortunate" torn ACL and projected the rest of the week for Higgins, Brown, and Hill. It sounds like a mixture of them could suit up in the divisional bout, barring setbacks.
"We'll see," Taylor said Brown and Higgins playing. "We are limited with our field work, but both those guys have the right attitude about it. Step one is they both want to do it, and now we'll put them through everything we can in the next couple of days to see where they can help us."
He had a similar update on Hill's chances of recovering by Thursday.
"Better than expected," Taylor said about Hill's diagnosis. "So we'll let time pass on that one but I'd say better than I would've thought coming out of yesterday."
