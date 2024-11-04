All Bengals

Zac Taylor Updates Key Bengals Injuries, Including Tee Higgins And B.J. Hill

A quick turnaround for the Bengals.

Injured Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) heads for the locker room with offensive tackle Devin Cochran (76) after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. The Bengals collected their first win at home with a 41-24 victory over the Raiders. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Injuries took top billing with Zac Taylor on Monday as Cincinnati looks to get Tee Higgins (groin), Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula), and B.J. Hill (ribs) back onto the field for Thursday's game against Baltimore.

Taylor confirmed Erick All is out for the season with an "unfortunate" torn ACL and projected the rest of the week for Higgins, Brown, and Hill. It sounds like a mixture of them could suit up in the divisional bout, barring setbacks.

"We'll see," Taylor said Brown and Higgins playing. "We are limited with our field work, but both those guys have the right attitude about it. Step one is they both want to do it, and now we'll put them through everything we can in the next couple of days to see where they can help us."

He had a similar update on Hill's chances of recovering by Thursday.

"Better than expected," Taylor said about Hill's diagnosis. "So we'll let time pass on that one but I'd say better than I would've thought coming out of yesterday."

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

