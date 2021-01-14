NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Podcast: Ranking the 2020 Quarterback Class, the Bengals' Secondary and Top Dollar Free Agents

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss Pro Football Focus' ranking of the 2020 quarterback draft class, which includes Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, plus a breakdown of the Bengals' secondary and a breakdown of the top dollar free agents that Cincinnati could be interested in.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

-----

You May Also Like:

It Doesn't Have to be Either/Or... The Bengals Can Do Both This Offseason

Two Bengals' Potential Offseason Targets to be Paid More Than Expected

Joe Burrow Shares Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals to interview Former Pro Bowler For Defensive Line Coaching Job

WATCH: Joe Burrow on His Health, the Bengals' Future and Zac Taylor

-----

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Fsu Vs Clemson1011
GM Report

Bengals Beef Up Trenches and Defense in Latest Mock Draft

Oct 4, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) breaks up the pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert (88) during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Ranking the 2020 Quarterback Class, the Bengals' Secondary and Top Dollar Free Agents

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with the National Championship trophy after beating the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

One Year Ago Today Joe Burrow Dropped the Mic Before Leading LSU Past Clemson

Taylor Moton, Joe Thuney
GM Report

Two Potential Bengals Targets to be Paid More Than Expected in Free Agency

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Former football head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
News

Another NFL Team Has Joined the Jaguars in Pursuit of Urban Meyer

Feb 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (QB07) and Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (QB02) watch from the sidelines during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

PFF Ranks Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa's Outlook Moving Forward

Mike Brown, Zac Taylor, Duke Tobin
GM Report

The Bengals Can't Do the Bare Minimum This Offseason

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for a receiver in the end zone against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Burrow's Progress, the Latest Coaching News and a Look at the Bengals' Cap Space